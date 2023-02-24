Citizenship applications from over 600 stateless Bukit Mabong folk handed over to Putrajaya

KAPIT (Feb 24): The citizenship applications of 634 stateless residents from Bukit Mabong District have been handed over to the federal government.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong accompanied a delegation from Kapit to hand over the applications to Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

The majority or 541 of the applications were from the Orang Ulu community in very remote settlements such as Long Singgut, Long Busang, Long Unau, and Sang Anau, which are only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicle along logging concession roads and by river.

“We are concerned with the welfare of children and adults who were born Malaysians but without proper documents. They face all sorts of hardship — restricted travel, schooling opportunities, careers, etc,” said Kapit Resident Galong Luang, who led the delegation to bring the applications to the federal government.

“Deputy Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, who is Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament, is concerned about their affairs. He invited us to Parliament House to brief him on the subject matter and later with him we paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Home Affairs and the secretary-general with regard to the applications. We hope Putrajaya will speed up the application process for the benefit of the applicants.”

During the working visit to Parliament, the delegation also paid a courtesy call on Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and his political secretary Ambrose Abong Bugek.