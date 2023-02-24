Digital Nasional Berhad: 587 5G structures to be developed in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 24): A total of 587 5G network connectivity structures will be developed throughout Sarawak to enable the community to leverage and benefit from the hyper-connectivity services, said Digital Nasional Berhad’s (DNB) Sabah and Sarawak general manager Choo Meng Chung.

He also informed that Kuching alone will see a total of 246 5G network connectivity structures to be erected.

He was quoted as saying this in a statement issued by SMA yesterday following a briefing organised by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Complex here recently.

During the briefing, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said he hoped that SMA and Digital Nasional Berhad would conduct more electromagnetic field (EMF) awareness sessions with the public.

He believed that such move will help overcome the public fear or stigma over the potential health hazards caused by radiation from the telecommunication structure.

During the briefing, MBKS councillors and officers were also enlightened on the radiation facts, risks and realities, particularly the Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF) emitted by the telecommunication structure.

“The mobile communications technology used in radio frequencies is clustered under the ‘Non-ionising Radiation’ category which does not induce change in molecules in living matter or body cells.

“Therefore, continuous exposure to non-ionising radiation does not cause long-term damage to human tissues,” emphasised SMA.

According to the authority, the RF-EMF emission level from telecommunication structures in the country is also under control at all times.

SMA added that the RF-EMF emission level from telecommunication structures in the country is also below the recommended limit in the guideline set by the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).

Meanwhile, Wee said he hoped that SMA will continue and expand its outreach programmes throughout Sarawak to educate the public or communities on the correct facts on the RF-EMF emitted by the telecommunication structure.

He believed that having the requisite knowledge will help in demystifying the public concern or fears over the false allegations of potential health hazards caused by the RF-EMF from the telecommunication structure.

During the briefing, Wee also reminded that all the Network Facility Providers (NFP) involved in the development of the telecommunication infrastructure within the MBKS jurisdiction to obtain Wayleave Approval Letter from the council prior to the commencement of any works on the approved site.

He added that the Wayleave application received from the NFP shall enable the council to facilitate and monitor the works that will be carried out to ensure the implementation of the same complies with the council’s prevailing rules, procedures and the standard operating procedures for the benefit and the safety of all parties.

“The council will not hesitate to take stern action against any party that violates the council’s law,” warned Wee.