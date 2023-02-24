Fadillah: Sabah, S’wak must strengthen ties with federal govt to ensure Budget 2023 plans succeed

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The implementing agencies in Sabah and Sarawak must establish stronger relationships with the federal government in order to ensure all Budget 2023 plans involving the two states succeed.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was important because the plans, which involved large allocations for the two states, will not be able to be implemented unless there is enhanced cooperation between the implementing agencies.

“Perhaps the state implementing agencies need to establish better cooperation with the federal implementing agencies to ensure that all provisions and frameworks that have been announced can be implemented.

“This is important so that we can find the best way to implement all these projects which are quite important in improving the well-being of the people and the country’s development,” he said.

Fadillah was speaking to reporters after the tabling of Budget 2023 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadillah said the prime minister also instructed him to look after and monitor all development plans in the two states concerned.

“PM (prime minister) specifically told me to continue to take care (of Sabah and Sarawak), especially the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway and roads connecting Sabah and Sarawak.

“I was also instructed to ensure that these projects are completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Under Budget 2023, the prime minister announced that Sabah and Sarawak will receive development allocations of RM6.5 billion and RM5.6 billion respectively.

Also announced was an allocation of RM2.5 billion to implement public infrastructure projects, including road facilities and street lights, water and electricity supply, in addition to an allocation of RM30 million to boost the number of clinics, banks and mobile courts. – Bernama