Fatimah: S’wak to extend One-Stop Early Intervention Centres statewide

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Sarawak government has agreed in principle to extend One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) services to other divisions in the state, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the ministry plans to extend OSEIC services to Lawas, Betong, Tatau, Kapit, Serian, Samarahan, and Miri.

“Expanding OSEIC to other divisions, including rural areas, is crucial in creating more opportunities for special needs children to have access to early diagnosis, effective intervention programmes, and therapy sessions throughout the state.

“This is in line with our state government’s initiative towards achieving inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind,” she said when officiating at the OSEIC Sarawak graduation ceremony for 2022 here today.

Fatimah said the expansion of OSEIC services will begin at the Dalat Welfare Complex (KKD) next month.

She said the complex, which was completed on Aug 7, 2021, is equipped with special facilities such as sensory integration rooms, Snoezelen room, and hydrotherapy pool.

“It is ready for OSEIC’s operations to provide early diagnosis, intervention, and rehabilitation services for about 59 special needs children in Mukah Division,” she said.

Since OSEIC’s inception in 2020, Fatimah said the number of special-needs children registered at the centre has increased rapidly from 47 children in 2020 to 438 by December last year.

She added that the number of children graduating from the centre also doubled from the first batch of 26 children to 47 for the second batch.

“Today, 47 children consisting of 42 boys and five girls have graduated from OSEIC.

“Of the total number of children, 11 of them will continue in mainstream education, two of them will undergo Full Inclusive Education Programme, and 34 of them will undergo the special integration education programme,” she said.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Minister for Women and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus, ministry permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad, and OSEIC Sarawak management committee chairman Zaidi Ahmad.