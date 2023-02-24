Fire partially destroys Serian supermarket’s office, storeroom

KUCHING (Feb 24): The office and storeroom of a supermarket in Serian were partially destroyed by a fire around 6am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters had to force their way into the locked premises located on the second floor of a commercial shop lot.

“Several boxes and miscellaneous equipment that were kept inside the storeroom and office were destroyed by the fire,” said the statement.

Bomba said firefighters only managed to get into the premises at 6.13am and worked to extinguish the fire from inside the building.

The fire was brought under control at 6.52am and fully extinguished at 8.54am by firefighters from the Serian and Siburan stations.

Around 30 per cent of the premises, which measured around 1,245 square metres, was damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.