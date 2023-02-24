Govt allocates RM725 mln this year for digital connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The government has prepared RM725 million in allocations this year for digital connectivity in 47 industrial areas and over 3,700 schools, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said that the government will also speed up the implementation of the National Digital Network (Jendela) as a national effort to provide internet network facilities.

“Malaysians deserve to have stable internet services as it has become a basic necessity for daily life,” he said when presenting the 2023 Budget at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The budget is the first presented by the Unity Government led by Anwar.

He said that the Unity Government would adopt an approach to ensure that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is managed more transparently and comprehensively to achieve full participation from telecommunication service providers.

“The previous administration had pioneered the 5G initiative through DNB. At the end of 2022, DNB achieved 50 per cent coverage of residential areas and was on track to achieve 80 per cent at the end of 2023.

“Finally, what is important is to achieve a comprehensive 5G coverage at an affordable price for the people,” he added. – Bernama