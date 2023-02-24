IRB: Income tax e-filing to begin from March 1

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Individual and non-individual taxpayers can submit their Tax Return Form (BN) for the Year of Assessment 2022 through e-Filing from March 1, according to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

In a statement yesterday, the IRB advises taxpayers to use the e-Filing service for the purpose of submitting the BN through IRB’s official portal https://www.hasil.gov.my/ > MyTax > ezHasil Services > e-Filing or directly to MyTax; through the portal https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ or mobile application.

According to the statement, tax agents are encouraged to use the TAeF service (https://taef.hasil.gov.my/).

The statement also said that registered taxpayers logging in to the e-Filing system for the first time need to obtain a PIN number beforehand through MyTax > Select Identification Type > No. Introduction > submit and select e-KYC (Mobile) or e-CP55D (portal).

More information regarding the BN e-Filing programme for Year of Assessment 2023 can be obtained on the IRB official portal or click on the following link for quick access:

Malay version: https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/mpofkuqz/programmemfailbn_2023.pdf

English version: https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/esmb4pd1/rfilingprogramme_2023.pdf – Bernama