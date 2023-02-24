JCI Sarawak wants to strengthen youth engagement through sports

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Area Sarawak aims to strengthen its engagement with youths beyond the fields of leadership and entrepreneurship.

JCI Malaysia national executive vice-president Johnny Bong said the movement is eyeing collaborations in sports, which he views as a very viable platform for community engagement, especially the youths.

Moreover, he says this this bodes really well with ‘FIT Together’, which is their plan of action for 2023.

Elaborating, he said the acronym ‘FIT’ represents ‘Focus, Inspire and Teamwork’, which are the components that move any actions and programmes undertaken by JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak.

“Majority of our members are active in sports and fitness activities and I, myself, am a gym rat.

“Thus, it is natural for us to be involved in this area, and I think in doing so, we are also highlighting the element of social enterprise, which is one of JCI’s core objectives,” he said in a brief remarks prior to the presentation of sponsorship to the Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) at Footsiie Q Reflexology & Family massage at Saradise Kuching today.

Bong, who is the centre’s managing director, said he was honoured to have been invited by the association to be amongst the sponsors for this year’s Mr Kuching and Mr Sarawak bodybuilding championships, set for staging this May 20 and July 1, respectively.

“This is a way that JCI can support sports bodies. We may not give out assistance directly, but we can be the platform to link the clubs or associations to corporate sponsors.

“This is the power of networking and how we can create win-win situation out of it,” Bong said.

KDBBA president George Awi William expressed the association’s gratitude to Bong and Footsiie Q for the sponsorship, which not only represented their support for the sport, but it also signified their belief in a fairly new association.

“Actually, Mr Bong was among our early sponsors who came in after KDBBA had just received the approval for its registration as a sports body in March 2022.

“Now, we are very happy that he is on board again. We thank you, and we hope that this cooperation would continue to flourish going forward,” said George in a statement.

JCI Malaysia is affiliated to the Junior Chamber International, a global leadership development organisation for young active citizens aged 18 to 40.

To date, there are over 3,155 members representing 73 local chapters affiliated to JCI Malaysia, and from the total number, 515 members are from Sarawak.

Registered under the Sports Development Act of Malaysia 1997, the KDBBA is divisional unit under the state-level Sarawak Bodybuilding Association which, in turn, is an affiliate of the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation.