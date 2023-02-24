Keningau contractors contribute RM1 million to RM3.5 million a year – witness

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The State Water Department corruption trial on Friday heard that the 10.75 percent contribution money obtained from contractors for the department’s alleged centralized collection scheme in Keningau was around RM1 million to RM3.5 million a year.

Tam Yin Foon, 58, who was testifying in the trial of the department’s former director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, Ag Mohd Tahir’s wife Fauziah Hj Piut and Ag Mohd Tahir’s former deputy Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, told judge Abu Bakar Manat that he only knew the total estimated amount for one year which was between 2006 to 2016.

The witness, who is a water engineer for Keningau division, said that he did not know the actual amount of the contribution money which he had handed over to Teo Chee Kong in 2008.

The witness testified that Teo, who is the prosecution’s key witness, was at that time committee chairman for district and division water engineers.

Under examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah, the witness further said that the contribution money from contractors had nothing to do with him as he only followed the planning and instruction which had been fixed by his superior.

“If I refused to do it, there would be difficulty in carrying out my work as water engineer in Keningau.

“I may not obtain allocation to develop water infrastructure in Keningau,” Tam testified in his witness statement.

The witness also said apart from that, there would be difficulty in ensuring continued water supply in Keningau since his division did not have enough allocation to repair and replace the broken and old pipes.

To another question, the witness said that the discussion about the contribution money was not minuted as it happened after an official meeting at the department.

He said water engineers, who were present, had agreed to the scheme and also agreed that the contribution money to be handed to Teo in cash form.

The witness also said that if the contribution money failed to be given it would be considered as not complying to instruction and it would affect the relationship between both parties which further caused difficulty for official matters between the department and its division.

Ag Mohd Tahir, 59, Fauziah, 57, and Lim, 68, were tried for alleged money laundering offences involving cash and huge amount of bank savings as well as unlawful possession of luxury goods.

Ag Mohd Tahir faces 11 charges and Fauziah faces 19 charges under Section 4 (1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Apart from that Fauziah has another two joint charges with Ag Mohd Tahir under Section 4 (1)(b) also of the same Act and Ag Tahir also has another charge under Section 4(1)(a) of the same Act.

The alleged offences against Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah were committed at his office here, a house in Sembulan, at bank branches, at a condominium, in Sulaman and a tower in Kuala Lumpur between October 4 and November 4, 2016.

Lim was alleged to have committed the offences at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office at Jalan UMS and at a house here between October 13 and November 8, 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Mahadi Abdul Jumaat and Zander Lim also handled the trial.

Counsel Priskila Akwila Sinem and Mohammed Fareez Mohammed Salleh represented Ag Mohd Tahir and Fauziah.

Counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, who followed the trial via Zoom, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh and Calvin Wong defended Lim.

The trial will continue March 8-10 for cross examination of Teo.