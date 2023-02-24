Live updates: New 2023 Budget as tabled by PM Anwar

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is tabling the 2023 National Budget in Parliament today at 4pm.

It replaces the Budget tabled by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri on Oct 7, 2022 while he was prime minister.

Live updates:

– The government anticipates 130,000 persons to be freed from bankrupt status with the amendments to the Insolvency Act 1967.

– Bankrupts have the right for a second chance, the Insolvency Act 1967 will be amended so that bankrupts can be released automatically.

– RM2.3 billion allocated for the maintenance, upgrading of federal roads to address road safety issues.

– The government has set a target to complete immediately the repairs on 400 clinics and 380 schools in shabby condition with a RM1.2 billion allocation.

– The government has plans to amend the Whistle Blower Protection Act this year to eradicate corruption and wrongdoing.

– The previous RM15 billion flood mitigation project, RM7 billion Jana Wibawa and other directly negotiated projects all scrapped.

– Accumulated investment value of government-linked companies is expected to reach RM50 bln this year.

– The Unity Government will conduct institutional reforms and good management, eliminate room for systemic corruption and embezzlement.

– The government has the commitment of the private sector in establishing the Madani Waqaf with assets worth more than RM1 billion.

– The Waqaf method will serve as a mechanism in redistributing wealth for the benefit of universal wellbeing.

– RM100 mln provided under Digitalisation Grant Scheme for SMEs and small traders.

– The govt will empower Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) to assist small traders in gaining ICT and e-commerce knowledge.

– Beginning 2024, syariah savings assets will be separated to bring competitive returns to 1.25 million account holders.

– RM80 mln is provided to improve oil palm industry’s sustainability and strengthen campaign to deal with anti-palm oil activities.

– The government is determined to protect the country’s nature, preserve biodiversity and reduce the state governments’ dependence on timber revenues.

– Malaysian Armed Forces, Bomba and RELA allocated RM50 million for the procurement of equipment and assets needed during disasters.

– NADMA has allocated RM150 million for assets, warning systems and disaster assistance for the affected citizens.

– The govt will continue to provide various loan and financing facilities worth up to RM40 bln for MSME entrepreneurs.

– The Malaysian rescue team in Turkiye did an excellent job and made the country proud, can further enhance the capabilities in managing disasters.

– Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP) prepared to provide guarantees of up to RM20 bln for SME financing.

– Almost RM10 bln in loan financing provided by BNM for SMEs.

– Six flood mitigation projects will be retendered immediately, the latest by June 2023.

– To ensure flood mitigation projects achieve their objectives, people centric and high impact projects should be implemented through tender.

– MSME tax rate on chargeable income for the first RM150,000 is reduced from 17 pct to 15 pct.

– There are leakages in diesel subsidy with diesel worth RM10 billion misappropriated in 2022.

– The govt is allocating RM50 mln for building and upgrading 3,000 stalls, kiosks for small traders.

– The govt proposes to impose excise duty on liquid or gel products containing nicotine used for e-cigarettes and vapes.

– The government lost RM72 million because of the shortcomings in import duty collection.

– The govt will study the introduction of a capital gains tax for unlisted share disposal by companies from 2024.

– The govt proposes to introduce a luxury goods tax starting this year.

– The 2020, 2021 Auditor General’s Report revealed RM3 billon in leakages including loss of public money, wastages, improper payments.

– Electricity tariff will be maintained for all domestic consumers and SME businesses.

– The ranking in Corruption Perception Index has declined to 61 from 29 in 1998, this is due to the failure in stopping political corruption.

– More ASB dividend distribution to the people who need it.

– The govt will take a progressive approach in the context of targeted subsidies or taxation structure.

– The government tables a Budget based on facts and actual figures, without deceiving the people’s mind with alluring data.

– Budget 2023 is allocating RM388.1 bln with RM289.1 bln for administrative expenses, RM99 bln for development expenses.

– Govt is committed to achieve sustainable fiscal deficit level in the medium term with a target of 3.2 pct of GDP by 2025.

– Inflation rate is expected to be the same as in 2022, at 3.3 pct.

– The MADANI budget reflects the principles of responsibility and virtuous value system needed in facing the global economic challenges and uncertainties.

– National debt will hit RM1.2 trillion or more than 60 pct of GDP for 2023,

– PM Anwar tables 2023 Budget in Dewan Rakyat with the theme Developing Malaysia MADANI.