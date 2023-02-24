MBKS meets with Unicef Malaysia on Child Friendly Cities Initiative

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 24): A Kuching South City Council (MBKS) delegation led mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng paid a visit to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Malaysia headquarters here for a knowledge exchange yesterday.

The visit was to discuss the Child Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) Framework for Kuching South and for knowledge exchange on CFCI with Petaling Jaya City Council following the signing of the CFCI memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year.

During the visit, Unicef representative to Malaysia and Special representative to Brunei Darussalam Robert Gass welcomed Wee and the MBKS working management team.

An MBKS press release said Gass thanked the council, especially the mayor, for showing dedication towards this CFCI by bringing its working management team, which consists of the relevant officers who will be involved with the CFCI.

“He added that the importance of having the inclusivity aspect in CFCI and children’s empowerment,” said the press release.

Wee pointed out MBKS’ responsibilities have evolved and expanded throughout the years.

“It will be the new responsibility of MBKS and the council will do its best to provide a safe environment for children and to ensure the community understands the importance of knowing the rights of the child.

“MBKS is in full support of the CFCI and as a Child Friendly City and aims to become a place where children’s rights are protected and children’s voices are heard,” Wee said in the statement.

The mayor stressed MBKS needs to be guided by Unicef to ensure that all the requirements are fulfilled and followed in entirety.

“So the MBKS, together with our councillors, will be working very closely with Unicef and the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak to give awareness to the community about CFCI,” said Wee.

Kuching South is the first city in Borneo to sign the CFCI MoU with Unicef.