Mitsubishi Motors opens its first 4S showroom in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 24): Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s (MMM) first 4S showroom was officially opened here yesterday.

The new showroom, under an authorised dealer, Auto Pacifica Sdn Bhd, is part of Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to further establish its market presence and enhance customer experience in East Malaysia.

This latest expansion increases Mitsubishi Motors’ dealer network to seven showrooms in Sarawak.

With a two-storey shoplot and built-up space of 10,000 square feet, the 4S Centre represents Mitsubishi Motor’s brand identity with the global brand message ‘Drive Your Ambition’.

In addition to housing a comfortable customer lounge with WIFI and a kid’s corner, the outlet comes with a fully-equipped service centre with five service bays ready to serve every Mitsubishi vehicle.

Customers can also make insurance renewals and vehicle trade-ins at the showroom.

“Auto Pacifica started operating as a Mitsubishi Motors dealer in 2007, shortly after MMM was established in 2005, hence the dealership is no stranger to the Mitsubishi Motors family.

“Besides this showroom in Bintulu, Auto Pacifica has another Mitsubishi showroom in Miri, and soon will be launching a third outlet in Kota Samarahan by the end of next month,” said MMM chief executive officer Shinya Ikeda.

He added, as one of MMM’s top performing dealers, and contributing to Mitsubishi Motors’ market growth and making the Triton top two in Sarawak and Malaysia, Auto Pacifica is committed to serving the needs of Mitsubishi customers by enriching its services and brand experience.

“We are grateful for this business partnership and for a premium dealership that has continuously grown with year-on-year success,” he said.

Meanwhile Auto Pacifica dealer principal Lee Hui Ling, said yesterday’s event marked Auto Pacifica’s serious commitment towards the long term development of the Mitsubishi Motors brand in Sarawak.

MMM chief operating officer Ilham Helmi, its general manager Sarah Choo, Auto Pacifica Sdn Bhd director Yaw Chee Yun, Samling Group director Troy Yaw, management team and staff of MMM, Samling and Auto Pacifica were among those present at the event.

The showroom is located at Lot 4463 to 4470 (ground floor) and Lot 4467 – 4468 (1st floor), Pier 99-3 storey shophouse, subdivision of lot 4474.

Auto Pacifica opens from Monday to Saturday (8am to 5pm) and on Sunday (10am to 2pm).