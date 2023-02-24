MMEA rescues 511 passengers after ferry runs aground in Kuala Kedah

ALOR SETAR (Feb 24): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) helped rescue passengers who were stranded after a Langkawi ferry ran aground at the Kuala Kedah estuary at 9.15pm yesterday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the agency received a call from the Malaysian Marine Department (JLM) that a ferry from Langkawi Island to Kuala Kedah was stuck in a mud bank some 0.8 nautical miles from the estuary.

“A total of 511 passengers were on the Express Bahagia 168 ferry when it ran aground due to the low tide.

“MMEA’s Perkasa 1224 boat was immediately deployed to ensure the safety of the passengers and assist JLM,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the ferry was finally towed to the jetty at 11.15pm and the operation ended at about midnight.

Apart from JLM, also involved in the operation were the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Health Department, the Civil Defence Force and the Volunteers Corps Department, she added.

Meanwhile, Noor Azreyanti urged the public to contact the Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 04-7310579 or MERS 999 in case of an emergency at sea. — Bernama