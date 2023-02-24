MPP’s Ramadan Bazaar making a difference this year

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Padawan Municipal Council’s (MPP) Ramadan Bazaar 2023 will be different from previous Ramadan bazaars in terms of number of locations, operation, and items allowed to be sold.

MPP deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim said this year’s Ramadan Bazaar will be held in 11 locations, an increase of three from eight last year.

The bazaar will be held at Sentosa Square in Mile 7; Matang Jaya parking lots (fronting KFC Matang Jaya); Swan Commercial Centre parking lots (behind Syiok Seafood Matang Jaya); Emart Matang parking lots; Emart Batu Kawa parking lots; Taman Malihah parking lots (next to H&L supermarket); Lee Ling Commercial Centre, Jalan Matang parking lots (in front of Ozora shop); Prince Commercial Centre, Mile 7 Jalan Penrissen (next to Affin Bank); Dewan Komuniti Kampung Haji Baki (next to the mosque); parking lots in front of Ninso shophouse, Jalan Batu Kawa and Pines Square Jalan Batu Kawa.

“We allow traders to do their business from 2pm to 11pm from the normal 2pm to 7pm. This is because some of the traders are not only selling food and beverages, but also clothes and accessories, firecrackers (with licence), table wares or anything for Hari Raya Aidilfitri preparations.

“I think this is a good suggestion, as we give opportunities to traders and vendors to earn some income, and we are proud to say that MPP is the first to have this concept which other councils could also emulate,” he told a press conference yesterday.

However, he said it is not compulsory for the traders to follow the operation hours from 2pm to 11pm.

“If they feel that they have more things to sell, why not, extend it to 11pm,” he said.

He reminded traders and vendors taking up the stalls in any of the designated locations that the deadline for payment and submission to MPP is March 17.

He also stipulated that all traders and vendors handling food and beverages must attend a food handling course and get a typhoid vaccination at MPP’s appointed clinics.

“All food and beverages traders and vendors must attend food handling course and must get a typhoid vaccination from our panel of doctors,” he said.

Ahmad also said MPP is working with private establishments to contribute to the success of the Ramadan Bazaar as a social obligation.

In this regard, he said Central Cold Storage Kuching Sdn Bhd (CCK Sdn Bhd) had come forward to sponsor attire for food handlers and promotion banners, like in the past few years.

“For this year, I have also suggested to CCK Sdn Bhd and Emart management to consider sponsoring 10×10 tents for the traders, for which both will come back to MPP for confirmation,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said MPP is also collaborating with local private organisations, community associations, the Divisional Health Department (PKBK), State Islamic Religious Department (Jais), Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and Ministry of Health (KKM) in the running of the Ramadan Bazaar.

“We have reminded our traders and vendors that MPP is not the only one doing enforcement works but also KKM and even KPDN, whereby they are allowed to close any stall that is not adhering to the rules and regulations of the MPP Bazaar Ramadan 2023.

“To the traders and vendors, please remember to control your pricing, put price tags in all that you sell. Remember, KPDN will be making their rounds to check on sale items, and if you are selling designer brands, please ensure that they are original and not fake items, and at the same time KKM and the council will be there to check on the hygiene,” he reminded, while advising the public to wear face mask when visiting the bazaar.

Also present at the press conference were MPP Ramadan Bazaar 2023 organising chairman Pauzy Bajuri and his deputy Kassim Was.