Parkour to be new gymnastics discipline in Southeast Asia?

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Will parkour be a new gymnastics discipline in Southeast Asia anytime soon?

It seems like the obstacle course-style street-running event could make its debut in the tournament or even multi-sports games in the region after parkour was among the topics that were raised in the meeting with Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president Morinari Watanabe last Monday.

MGF honorary secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril told Bernama that Watanabe had also proposed the idea of organising a tour in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to promote parkour this August.

“The tour will include fun activities and competition to promote parkour to the public,” she said.

Afrita opined that parkour will be a good chance for fellow gymnasts to continue their career in sports.

“Parkour is much easier and the training is very much shorter than artistic or rhythmic gymnastics.

“At least those who did not do well in artistic or rhythmic can consider to revive their career in parkour,,” she said.

The inclusion of parkour would see gymnastics to have four disciplines in any tournament in the region which also include the existing artistic, rhythmic and aerobic performances.

In the meantime, Afrita said the meeting had also discussed on plans to continuously grow the sports to a higher level.

Apart from the meeting, the former national gymnast said Watanabe also took time to surprise national gymnasts during their training session at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama