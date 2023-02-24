PM Anwar: Budget 2023 answers issues faced by the govt

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Budget 2023, which was presented over two hours at the Dewan Rakyat today, has covered and answered several important questions on issues faced by the government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said they include debt and governance issues, current and global challenges as well as a new direction on the economy, welfare as well as some clear principles on transparency and accountability.

“In addition, Budget 2023 also emphasises the issue of boosting growth, as well as the cost of living that is burdening the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The prime minister also hoped all Members of Parliament will take some time to review the offers and proposals presented in Budget 2023.

He also wants them to provide meaningful criticism to enable the country and the economy to flourish again and continue to be sustainable for all segments of society. – Bernama