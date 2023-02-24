PM Anwar reminds Malaysians to stop emphasising racial differences

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Malaysians that racial differences should no longer be highlighted to preserve harmony and unity in the country.

Anwar said that the government will not allow hatred to fester until it leads to violence.

“I guarantee here that not only will the ‘perpetrators’ be arrested, but also the ‘purveyors’, who abuse the right to freedom of expression,” he said during his speech when tabling Budget 2023.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, announced that the government had allocated a total of RM50 million to mobilise various programmes, such as Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani and Ini Warisan Kita, to celebrate diversity and bridge the gap between Malaysians.

“The programmes will include various activities of unity and social integration between communities such as unity sports leagues, cultural competitions, fiestas and menu tastings,” he said.

He said the government also agreed to allocated RM20 million to implement a gotong royong programme in schools throughout Malaysia as a measure to foster unity.

“In addition, an allocation of RM50 million is also allocated for the maintenance and repair of all non-Muslim houses of worship,” he added. – Malay Mail