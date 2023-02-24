Police investigating road rage in Tuaran

TUARAN (Feb 24): Police are investigating a road rage incident involving two car drivers along Jalan Berungis, near the Tuaran Hospital, here on Thursday.

A 20-second video clip of the incident, which has gone viral in social media, shows a road accident involving a Perodua Myvi car and a Perodua Bezza car.

Following the collision, the driver of the Perodua Myvi tried to reverse the car before the driver of the Perodua Bezza stepped out from the vehicle and was seen holding what was believed to be a steel cutter.

The driver of the Perodua Myvi then allegedly tried to knock the Perodua Bezza driver but the latter managed to avoid it before the Perodua Myvi sped off from the scene.

Tuaran police chief Deputy superintendent Noraidin Ag Maidin confirmed to have received a police report lodged by one of the drivers involved in the incident.

He said police are also trying to identify the other driver.

Noraidin urged eyewitness to come forward to assist in their investigation.

He also reminded the public not to make any speculations on the incident as it could interfere with police investigation.