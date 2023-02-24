Religious teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupil

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): An Islamic religious teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court on Friday to two counts of committing sexual assault against a minor.

The 29-year-old man claimed trial before Sessions Court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan to the charges.

He is accused of touching the pupil’s breasts and thigh between 7.30pm and 9.30pm in March 2022 at the Islamic Education Centre near here.

He was also charged for allegedly inserting his finger into the pupil’s private part between 7.30pm and 9.30pm in January, 2023, at the same place.

The offence is stipulated under Section 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries imprisonment of up to 20 years, and whipping, on conviction.

He also faces an additional sentence under Section 16(1) of the same Act which carries a jail term of up to five years, and whipping of at least two strokes, on conviction.

Sessions Court judge Amir Shah allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties for each charge, and set March 24 for the next mention of the case pending the medical report.

The accused was ordered to surrender his passport to the court, and to report to the police station every first day of the month.

He is also prohibited from contacting or distressing the alleged victim or her family in any manner until the trial of the case has been concluded.

The accused is defended by counsel Mohamad Syazwan Shah Mohamad Ali, while deputy public prosecutor Dacia Jane Romanus and Najiha Farhana Che Amat, represented the prosecution.