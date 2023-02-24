Sarawak hires Danish company for Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan study

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Sarawak government has appointed Danish company Ramboll to carry out a study for the Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan with regard to flood risk assessment, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a Facebook post today, the Deputy Premier said Stage 1 of the cloudburst masterplan study relates to existing data analysis, flood risk modelling, mapping, and assessment for the proposed site study area of Sibu, particularly Bukit Assek and its surrounding areas of 250 square km.

“The study will be completed in 18 weeks. The total study (all phases) is estimated at RM10 million,” said Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

He said the official signing ceremony between the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and Ramboll was held at the latter’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark yesterday.

Signing on behalf of LCDA at the ceremony was its general manager Datu Monaliza Zaidel.

Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945 with 17,000 experts in 35 countries and a revenue of €1.9 billion.