Security guard fined RM1,000 for threatening fellow driver at Kuching traffic light

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a bank security guard RM1,000 in default one month’s jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt an office boy.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Eric Ngelambai, 44, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Eric committed the offence at the Tabuan Tranquility traffic light area around 6.45am on Jan 20, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant had attempted to enter the right lane where Eric was driving, but the latter did not give way to him.

When they both stopped at the traffic light, Eric scolded the complainant from his car saying “Kamu ada otakkah? Kelak pecah kepala” (Do you have a brain? Your head will get smashed later.), while brandishing a black-coloured weapon at the complainant.

The complainant, who was with his wife during the incident, then demanded Eric to be considerate.

When the traffic light turned green, they went their separate ways.

However, the complainant subsequently filed a police report and this led to Eric’s arrest on the same day around 1.30pm.

Police also seized a shotgun, three bullets, and a shotgun permit from Eric.

The investigation revealed that Eric had threatened the complainant during a dispute on the road stemming from him not yielding to the complainant.

Deputy public prosecutor Asymawi Ghazali prosecuted the case while Eric was unrepresented by legal counsel.