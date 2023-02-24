Special Aidilfitri Assistance of RM700 for civil servants, RM350 for pensioners

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): The Unity Government today announced a Special Aidilfitri Assistance of RM700 for civil servants of Grade 56 and below, including those on contract basis, and RM350 for government pensioners.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister said the special assistance was a token of appreciation for the services and sacrifices of civil servants and to help them prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri in April.

“Government changes, leaders come and go, but civil servants as the backbone of the government, remain loyal in discharging their entrusted duties.

“As we move towards Malaysia MADANI, civil servants should quickly bring about changes, implement reforms with the ultimate goal of giving the best service to the people and the country,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 at Dewan Rakyat today.

This is the first budget to be tabled by the Unity Government led by Anwar. The previous government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismai Sabri Yaakob had tabled Budget 2023 totalling RM372.3 billion in October last year but Parliament was dissolved for the 15th general election before it could be debated and passed.

Anwar said the government also agreed to give a special allowance of RM100 per day to all members of Malaysian search and rescue team involved in the mission in Turkiye and Syria.

“The allowance is a government’s appreciation for the great deeds rendered in the name of humanity,” he said. – Bernama