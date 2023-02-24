S’wak NGO hopes for something big for PwDs from Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 24): Persatuan Anak Istimewa Sarawak (Perais) is hoping that the Budget 2023, to be presented today, will have something for the disabled group, and not mixed with the women’s and children’s development budget, said its president, Rapelson Richard Hamit.

He said the association wanted an allocation that is exclusive to the people with disabilities (PwDs).

He said what the PwDs in general wanted was to see an increase in the budget for accessibility to facilities and infrastructure for the PwDs and their development.

“We want to see a budget that can propel industries to provide jobs for the group, create special funds to encourage, assist and empower the disabled in the various fields such as agriculture and enterprises.

“We also want to see the budget adding provisions in designing and implementing development, empowering and training programmes for the disabled,” he added in a press statement yesterday.

Apart from that, Rapelson also said that exclusive laws must be enacted and implemented to guarantee the welfare and well-being of the disabled ‘because the Disabled Persons Act 2008 is only a guide and not a law to protect PwDs’.

Rapelson also hoped that more PwDs be given opportunities to take up positions in the federal and state governments such as senators.

Other issues he mentioned in his statement included discounts for water and electricity bills, telecommunication bills, public transport fares, airline tickets, e-hailing fares (subsidised by the government), half-price for houses, and half-price for national cars to facilitate mobility for the PwDs.