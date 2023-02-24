S’wak, Sabah to support national poverty eradication plan with funds from petroleum revenue

KUCHING (Feb 24): The Premier of Sarawak and the Chief Minister of Sabah has agreed to utilise part of their states’ petroleum revenue to support the federal government’s hardcore poverty eradication programme, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Tabling the 2023 Budget in Parliament today, the prime minister said the Ministry of Finance will also allocate funds from Wang Ehsan Kelantan and Terengganu, to be channeled directly to those in poverty.

“In supporting the same effort, the goverment has set aside RM30 million to support efforts carried out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Kumpulan Rentas Parti Parlimen Malaysia to increase activities related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This includes RM10 million to mobilise the ‘kebun kommuniti’ programme at the Parliamentary level to support the agenda of food security,” said Anwar.