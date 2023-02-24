Unduk Ngadau contestant scared, shaking – witness

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The fifth witness in the molest case involving a politician told the Magistrate’s Court on Friday that the Unduk Ngadau contestant appeared scared and was shaking when he saw her at the Cititel Hotel here.

Frandy said that he was concerned about the contestant and had earlier asked her about her whereabouts and activities in a chat.

He said that the contestant replied and told him that she felt scared.

“At that time, I felt something was amiss. I managed to ask her where she was and her location and I also asked where she was staying. She said that she was staying at Cititel,” he said during the cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Rozana Abdul Hadi before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie.

The witness told the court that he was unable to contact her after that, and hence, took the initiative to wait for her at the hotel lobby before proceeding to wait inside his vehicle with a companion.

He added that later, a Ninja King vehicle stopped next to the hotel and he assumed that the contestant was inside the vehicle but she did not alight from the vehicle.

Frandy also told the court he believed the vehicle belonged to the accused, Philip Among, as he had seen it before and he had also asked his friends about it.

He then said that the vehicle started moving and they followed until it stopped near Everbest photo studio, where another person went into the vehicle, and then after that, the vehicle returned to the hotel.

“We followed the vehicle until it arrived at Cititel Hotel,” he said.

He added that he saw the contestant alighting from the vehicle and entering the hotel, and not long from that, he received a call from her.

Frandy said that he went into the hotel and went up to the contestant’s room. When he arrived at the room, the door was opened and he saw the contestant in a shaken state and scared, and they immediately took the baggage and left to stay at Hotel Platinum.

He added that the contestant stayed with two other female friends at the hotel while the witness stayed with his male friend, in separate rooms.

The next day, while having breakfast, he asked the contestant what had happened. He called the Kota Marudu Unduk Ngadau chairman to inform of the matter and asked if it was necessary to lodge a police report.

He said that the contestant agreed to lodge a police report for her own safety, and the next day, on 21 May 2021, a police report was lodged at the police station in Karamunsing.

The contestant was allegedly molested by the accused at a studio of a company at Asia City, inside a moving car on the way from dinner to an old office, at a staircase beside a photo studio here and inside an office at Metrotown on 19 May, 2021.

Phillip, who was present at the hearing, is facing a charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person.

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments.

The accused was represented by counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah

The court set March 29 for continuation of the trial.