Unity Government committed to improve people’s economy – Hajijj

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): The National 2023 Budget reflects the Federal Unity Government’s commitment to remedy the country’s financial standing that takes care of the people’s needs across the board.

Sabah welcomed the 12-initiative Malaysia Madani Budget unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister in Parliament on Friday, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor after following the tabling of the revised Budget at Seri Gaya here.

“We welcome the RM6.5 billion allocation for Sabah, which is about 3.1 per cent more than the amount allocated in the initial 2023 Budget tabled by the previous Federal Government,” he said.

In addition, another RM2.5 billion is allocated for Sabah and Sarawak to implement public amenity projects such as roads, streetlights, electricity and water supply.

“We welcome the Federal Government’s commitment to expedite the more than 1,000km Pan Borneo Sabah – Sabah Sarawak Road Link project by allocating RM20 billion,” said Hajiji.

Anwar had instructed Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Fadillah Yusof to oversee the matter to ensure that the Pan Borneo Highway project would not continue to be discussed in every Budget sitting for the next 20 years.

The Chief Minister also welcomed Anwar’s assertion on the Federal Government’s commitment to delegate the approval of federal projects below RM50 million to technical departments in Sabah and Sarawak.

On Anwar’s commitment to expedite the elimination of hardcore poor in the country through People’s Income Initiative (IPR) this year, the Chief Minister said it was a good move and at the same time hoped for an efficient implementation of the IPR so that it will reach its goal.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment that the RM1 billion allocation for Sabah and Sarawak would include the construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) facility at the border town in Kalabakan in anticipation of the shifting of the Indonesian capital to Kalimantan.

“Nonetheless, Sabah will also continue to press for the construction of a similar facility at Bantul in Pensiangan,” he said.

The Chief Minister was glad to note the Federal Government’s emphasis on enhancement of security with an additional 42 security posts at the border including in the Esscom area, among others.

With him were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Hj Safar Untong, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, assistant ministers and senior state government officers.