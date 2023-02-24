Youth killed after crashing big bike near Bintangor

BINTANGOR (Feb 24): A 22-year-old youth was killed after the high-powered motorcycle he was riding was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Tulai here this morning.

The Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement the accident occurred near the high-level water storage tank, some 14km from here.

According to the statement, police have identified the victim as Liaw Jin Hui from Lawas.

He is believed to have been travelling from the direction of Bintangor to Sibu when he somehow lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Bomba received a report on the fatal accident from Bintangor police at 8.13am.

When a team of firefighters reached the scene around 15 minutes later, the police had already moved the victim’s body into their vehicle.

The Bomba team then worked to clear the road surface.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.