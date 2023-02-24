Zahid: Budget 2023 allocations well balanced

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 24): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the Budget 2023 as a budget that provides a balance between national income and expenditure.

He said this was based on the reduction in the gap between the national income and expenditure from 5.6 per cent previously to the current five per cent.

The budget presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today also showed the Unity Government’s concern for Malaysians, especially the M40 group, he added.

“Even though the 15th general election has passed, the target groups have not only been given equal opportunities but the Unity Government’s concern towards Malaysians in various economic groups can be seen,” he said during a media conference at the Parliament building lobby after the Budget 2023 presentation at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said the additional allocation for the ministry will benefit rural communities, especially rubber tappers.

This follows the government’s decision to raise the Rubber Production Incentive Activation Price Rate from RM2.50 to RM2.70 a kilogramme with an allocation of RM350 million, as well as the Monsoon Season Assistance, from RM600 to RM800.

“The overall total from the allocation under my ministry will also cover pre-school education, TVET allocations and infrastructure projects, all of which show the government’s concern towards rural communities,” he added.

On whether his ministry would ensure aid reaches the right recipients, Ahmad Zahid said the ministry had the best mechanism to guarantee that the target groups and those who really qualify will receive the aid.

“Among smallholders, there are 320,000 listed for the monsoon season aid and the floor price mentioned, so existing data has been standardised not only for internal parties, especially for the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra), but we also coordinate with other ministries and departments,” he said.

He also praised the government’s suggestion to table a government procurement act in Parliament as it shows the government’s commitment to ensure procurements are done in a transparent manner. – Bernama