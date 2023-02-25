440 trainees complete police training at Pulapol Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 25): A total of 440 trainees completed their six-month basic police constable training at the Kuching Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Gracing the passing out parade was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who said the event is to mark the start of each trainee in their police career.

“There is still a long journey for all of you, which requires sacrifice and dedication,” he said.

Razarudin added that each of them will continue the legacy of the police force.

During the training programme, the trainees underwent three main policing modules to test their behaviour, abilities, skills and knowledge.

“After this training, all the trainees will have the knowledge in basic law and proper work procedures when carrying out enforcement duties,” he said.

Razarudin added that each trainee is able to grow into a disciplined, strict and just police personnel with full integrity.

On a separate note, he warned that the police will not compromise with any personnel found to be involved in immoral acts which can tarnish the image of the police such as drugs or bribery.

“Stern action will be taken against those found to be involved,” he said.

During the ceremony, Razarudin also presented the Best Overall Trainee award to Constable Muhammad Syuib Ibrahim, 21, from Melaka.

The Best Academic award was presented to Constable Aidil Fitri Ibrahim, 21, from Kedah while the Best Outdoor Training award was given to Constable Mohamad Ezwan Misri.

Also present were Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, his deputy Datuk Mancha Ata and Pulapol Kuching commandant SAC Razali Mohamad.