Awg Tengah: S’wak cooperates with Brunei to increase agricultural trade value

KUCHING (Feb 25): Leveraging on the prevailing close spirit of cooperation with Brunei, Sarawak hopes to increase trade value especially the supply of agricultural products such as livestock, fruits and vegetables, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“Sarawak has a big land area with big potentials for agriculture in a modern way. Sarawak proposed a joint venture in fish rearing and prawn culture in Lawas for this purpose.

“Sarawak-Brunei also has the potential for collaboration on cattle farming in Limbang, Lawas, and Miri and downstream processing in Brunei. We have several plantations that have expressed their interest to undertake the cattle rearing via integration with oil palm plantation and feedlot system,” he said at Brunei’s 39th National Day reception ceremony here on Thursday night.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment and Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, was representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in attendance at the reception.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak would like to collaborate with Brunei to further develop the tourism industry through joint tourism promotion and events as well as promote Borneo as a tourism destination leveraging on Brunei Airport as an international travel hub for the region.

“We also have set up our trade office in neighbouring Singapore and soon in Brunei Darussalam.

“Through the setting up of this office, both Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak have agreed on joint promotion efforts especially in areas such as tourism and trade,” he said.

According to Awang Tengah, Sarawak will also collaborate with Brunei for Joint Border Development along the highway for commercial property and industrial parks and as well as promote local products globally.

“We hope that Brunei will allow Sarawak’s products, especially from the Northern Region, to be exported to overseas market, either by air or sea as Brunei has better connectivity.

“I believe further cooperation through Expo and Trade Fairs to promote local products such as Micro SME Brunei Fair, Brunei Consumer Fair and Sarawak Timber and SME Expo should be made to spur more growth in the economy sector,” he said.

Noting that Brunei Darussalam and Sarawak are also partners in the BIMP-EAGA initiative, Awang Tengah said Sarawak is all for the effort to enhance the effectiveness of BIMP-EAGA as a sub-regional co-operative effort to spur economic development that will benefit the member countries or regions.

He said Sarawak is also ready to sell power generated by its hydro dams to Brunei under the Trans-Borneo grid project.

“Sarawak Energy is currently working on a power exchange agreement with Brunei to pave the way for the export of electricity to Brunei,” he said.

Also present were the Consul General of Brunei Darussalam in Kuching Noni Zurainah Ismi, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and others.