Be success-driven, see failures as life lessons, youths advised

KUCHING (Feb 25): Youths should be success-driven, but at the same time, they should also see failures as opportunities for them to do better and learn more as they continue to progress in life.

In giving this advice, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also encouraged the youths in Sarawak to always be motivated and ambitious in striving for greater success in their lives.

Moreover, he called upon all communities to celebrate and appreciate each other’s success, in line with Sarawak being a racially and culturally diverse society.

“I want the desire to be successful to be instilled in each and every youth.

“They must never be ashamed if their parents are involved in the traditional fishing or agriculture sector,” said the minister when officiating at the ‘Youth Entrepreneur Setup’ programme in Tun Abdul Razak Teacher Education Institute at Kota Samarahan today.

Adding, on Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, pointed out that being geographically isolated from the main urban centres should not deter a youth’s desire to be just as successful as their counterparts in the major towns and cities.

“The parents, teachers, lecturers and community leaders should play their respective roles in moulding the next generation of leaders with commendable personalities,” he added.