Budget 2023: Abd Karim urges relevant agencies to consider Sarawak’s creative, arts and culture industry

KUCHING (Feb 25): Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hopes that whoever is looking after the allocation of RM127 million under the revised Budget 2023 to boost the creative, arts and culture industry will have consideration for Sarawak and Sabah.

“It is up to them to give – this is because the creative industry comes under many agencies, includng the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and also the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which is under our minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“I hope Datuk Seri Tiong will have that in mind since he is from Sarawak,” he told a press conference after attending the inaugural townhall session with the creative industry hosted by Hock Seng Lee at HSL Tower here today.

He was replying to a question on whether Sarawak will apply for a sum of the budget allocated to develop the creative industry here.

Abdul Karim explained it does not work that way, as the allocation normally goes to the ministry involved.

“It is for the industry players to go to that ministry and seek for the funds. The ministry in Sarawak does not go over and ask. But during our meetings with the ministers involved, of course we will ask them to support certain infrastructure related to the industry in the state.

“Sometimes, it is difficult for us to get a big portion – we would rather try to source it ourselves and build it up ourselves,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the revised budget at the Dewan Rakyat on Friday announced that the government has allocated RM127 million to fuel the creative, arts and culture industry.

From that amount, the government allocated the Digital Content Fund (DKD) worth RM102 million to support the efforts of creative arts activists to elevate the local arts and culture sector.