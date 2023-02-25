Budget 2023: Baru welcomes allocation to develop Ba Kelalan, Kalabakan to complement Nusantara

MIRI (Feb 25): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has welcomed the RM1 billion allocation from the Budget 2023 to develop his constituency as well as Kalabakan in Sabah to complement the development of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara.

“For the past few years I had repeatedly called for the development of the border towns and our road Infrastructure after the Indonesian president announced the move, which is slated to start in 2024.

“In Sarawak, Ba Kelalan is the nearest crossing to Nusantara via the Indonesian border town of Long Bawan, and it is therefore logical that Ba Kelalan should be properly developed to cater for the future trade traffic between Sarawak and Kalimantan,” he said when asked to comment on Budget 2023 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Baru, who is the former Works Minister, is also happy that the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) is now being prioritised in the new budget that will connect Borneo’s whole northern region with the rest of Sarawak without going through Brunei.

In view of this, he said it would also be timely for his proposal for a Trans-Borneo Highway to be seriously taken up again.

“I understand that the Long Luping to Buduk Nur portion (which was part of the Trans-Borneo Highway) as planned by us earlier in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is now given priority.

However, to complete the connection, it is important that the other portions must be carried out too, such as from Buduk Nur to Bario, and Lg Semadoh to Lg Pasia, and back to Tawau-Semenggaris on the Kalimantan border,” he said.

While he welcomed the budget, Baru said he foresees land disputes will be a serious issue, and hopes that the state government will be ready to assist claimants in the process.

“I am willing to assist where possible to ensure this SSLR is a success and completed as scheduled. Road connections are vital for rural communities to develop and prosper, as they are an enabler and a catalyst for economic growth, and we must do everything possible to provide this fundamental infrastructure for our people,” he said.