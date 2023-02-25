Budget 2023 ‘breath of fresh air’ for MSMEs, says assoc president

KUCHING (Feb 25): The revised national budget announced on Friday is a breath of fresh air for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said Sarawak Entrepreneurs Association (SEA) president Nizam Khalyd.

He said in particular, the tax cut measure from 17 per cent to 15 per cent for the first RM150,000 taxable income starting from 2023 year assessment.

Nizam said in order to rebuild towards a resilient economy, the unity government must focus on MSMEs’ recovery and prioritise business-friendly infrastructure and policies.

“The Budget 2023 is pragmatic in keeping with the times – it focuses on supporting business digitalisation and automating processes through grant worth of RM1.1 billion,” he said.

He also applauded the government’s initiative to strengthen the role of the Digital Economic Centre (PEDi) to help small traders with technology and e-Commerce knowledge.

“As global uncertainty and inflation is still looming, many entrepreneurs who had survived the pandemic, especially micro and small enterprises, are still struggling to stay afloat.

“I hope that the new Budget 2023 will be fully utilised by MSMEs to focus on their recovery as well as upgrading their operations through digitalisation and automation,” he said.

Nizam also welcomed the various measures announced to continue various loan and financing facilities for MSME entrepreneurs with a total value of up to RM40 billion, specifically the allocation of RM10 billion facilitated loans by Bank Negara; Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Berhad (SJPP) guarantee of RM20 bilion SME loans; RM1.7 billion loan facility to help micro, woman and youth from poor families to generate income through business; and RM50 million to build and revamp kiosks and stalls for small vendors.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the revised Budget 2023 yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat, where he announced several initiatives to help the SME industry in the country.

These include reducing the taxes on the first RM150,000 in revenue of micro, small, and medium enterprises to 15 per cent, down from 17 per cent and this is expected to save those businesses up to RM3,000 in taxes.

In addition, he said the government is allocating RM100 million under the SME Grant Scheme to support business automation and digitalisation activities.

Anwar said funds totalling RM1 billion are also provided under Bank Negara Malaysia to assist the micro, small and medium enterprises to automate and digitalise their operations.