Budget 2023: Former S’wak teacher hopes reduced red tapes when fixing dilapidated schools

SIBU (Feb 25): Retired teacher Adam Prakash Abdullah hopes the red tapes will be reduced in implementing the dilapidated school repairing projects in Sarawak.

He pointed out that dilapidated schools in the state, especially in the rural areas, have been a long-standing issue.

“It is good to hear of plans to repair dilapidated schools. This has been a long standing issue and we hope red tapes are reduced in implementing the projects.

“The MoF (Ministry of Finance) should make sure that there will be no more sick projects by contractors offered to undertake the projects.

“We hope JPN (Education Department) Sarawak will no longer have to fight for allocations and answer to the dilapidated school situation after 2023,” Adam told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The former Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president was commenting on the Budget tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The federal government has set aside RM920 million under Budget 2023 for the upgrading of 380 dilapidated schools, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar Ibrahim said this was an immediate allocation meant to upgrade the infrastructure for the schools.

Towards this end, Adam said it is his hope that the teachers’ well-being be given more attention to facilitate them in teaching the younger generation.

“We also hope that teachers’ quarters be given attention as many teachers have been living in very difficult situations where their quarters are in very bad shape.

“We hope that we can finally provide better education facilities for the children in Sarawak,” he said.