Budget 2023: IGP says establishment of special police unit positive move in war against child pornography

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): The establishment of a special unit under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) will bring a positive impact on efforts to curb child pornography activities.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM welcomed the decision to form the special unit and would also work with various agencies to track down the perpetrators involved.

“PDRM also appreciates the allocation of RM10 million as an operating grant to strengthen the role of the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) to curb online fraud crimes or scams,” he said in a statement last night.

When tabling Budget 2023 in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, announced the formation of a police special unit to combat child pornography activities.

Allocations were also announced to procure body camera units and the construction of the new Perak Contingent Police Headquarters and police quarters at a cost of RM450 million.

Acryl Sani said PDRM will ensure that the allocations are fully utilised to preserve the order and peace of the country in developing Malaysia Madani.

Through Budget 2023, the government has allocated RM18.5 billion to the Home Affairs Ministry in an effort to strengthen public order and ensure national peace and security. — Bernama