Budget 2023: Increased allocation for S’wak shows Putrajaya’s commitment, says Sharifah Hasidah

KUCHING (Feb 25): The RM5.6 billion allocation for Sarawak under the Budget 2023 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday showed the commitment of the federal government to ensure the wellbeing of the people in the state, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) added that Sarawak needs “all the funds in the world” to be a developed state.

“Good one for Sarawak, we are thankful to the Prime Minister who has allocated a huge amount of money for infrastructural development in Sarawak to construction of roads and electricity, water supply, internet facilities, and others.

“The total of RM5.6 billion for development is better than before. There is an increase in the allocation given – more allocation since we need more funds for development, especially in the rural areas.

“Personally, I feel that it is an improvement and we welcome it,” she said when met after officiating at the Eco Park in Tatai Kumang at Jalan Siol Kandi here today.

Sharifah Hasidah also said another effort made by Anwar in tabling the Budget 2023 was to reduce any leakages in all the allocations to move forward in line with the Malaysia Madani concept.

“I think it is going to be a civilised and good Malaysia – no corruption and malpractices in the implementation of projects,” she said.

Anwar has mentioned that the budget allocated is prioritising various public infrastructure projects and to be completed in the shortest possible time.

Priorities, he said, will be given to projects comprising of construction of roads equipped with street lighting, as well as the water supply and electricity.

Last year during the previous government, Sarawak was allocated RM4.67 billion in the Budget 2023.