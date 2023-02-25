Budget 2023: Julaihi disappointed over lack of funds for basic utilities in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 25): Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi today expressed disappointment over the insufficient fund allocation to provide basic utilities in the state under Budget 2023.

He said Sarawak requires about RM19 billion to provide full coverage of water supply to its residents due to its large land size and challenging terrain.

“Sarawak still requires a large funding to develop utility infrastructure in the rural areas, particularly to provide water supply. The current coverage in rural areas is only at 67.2 per cent,” he said in a statement.

In the Budget 2023 unveiled on Friday, Julaihi said only 20 per cent of RM2.5 billion of the RM12.1 billion for roads, streetlamps, water and electricity supply projects was designated for both Sabah and Sarawak.

“As a result, the fund allocations for utility infrastructure is insufficient to meet the state’s aspiration of full water supply coverage by 2030 and we hope a bigger fund can be allocated to Sarawak,” he said.

However, Julaihi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for allocating RM5.6 billion for the state’s development expenditure.