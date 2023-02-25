Budget 2023: Premier grateful for 2023 Budget allocation for S’wak though not enough

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today thanked the federal government for the RM5.6 billion allocation under Budget 2023.

He said while this was not enough for Sarawak to match the development in the peninsula, he assured that the state government will continue to develop Sarawak with its own allocation.

“I thank our Prime Minister who is also the finance minister for allocating RM5.6 billion for Sarawak. And I welcome the effort to repair dilapidated schools and clinics old buildings. This is important.

“For us in Sarawak, I think, even if the amount is not enough, we are still grateful. The state government really wants to help the people. For example, we built coastal roads to help those who are in poverty.

“But I really welcome it even though the amount, RM5.6 billion is not sufficient. However, the Sarawak government will continue its efforts from our own funds,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the Budget 2023 which was tabled yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He was met after a site visit and briefing for construction and completion of the Jalan Sungai Maong to Segedup here in Kuching today.

Abang Johari expressed hope that the federal government will help the state when there is a need.

“With the availability of roads, electricity and water supply, we will be able to uplift the livelihood of the poor.

“I have talked to the Prime Minister about this and we, Sarawak, will continue to build infrastructure for the people.

“But even though Sarawak continues to build infrastructure (on its own), if the federal government wants to give more (allocation), we accept with open heart,” he added.