Budget 2023: RM5.6 bln not enough for S’wak, says PBDS president

KUCHING (Feb 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William said the overall Budget 2023, tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday, is okay but not too impressive for Sarawak.

He said one of the disappointments is the amount of development allocation for Sarawak.

“Only RM5.6 billion is allocated for Sarawak, which is not enough, and which is disappointing.

“We hope the Unity Government could allocate more for Sarawak,” he said when asked to comment on the national budget.

Bobby also lamented that the Dayaks have again been sidelined and given no specific budget, which is very disappointing for PBDS.

He, however, commended Anwar for giving emphasis on the low income group.

He also praised the budget which shows that the Unity Government gives high commitment to upgrade dilapidated clinics and schools.

“Personally, it is good to note that the government had allocated RM1.2 billion to repair clinics and dilapidated schools, including in Sarawak,” he said.