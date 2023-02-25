Cabinet ministers laud Budget 2023 for being progressive towards developing Malaysia Madani

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): The government’s efforts to empower the people’s well-being in facing the current economic challenges are translated through various initiatives which were announced under Budget 2023 themed ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’ yesterday.

Cabinet Ministers expressed their hope that all development proposals and aspirations tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can be fully and transparently implemented with the cooperation of all relevant ministries, agencies and quarters.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri viewed Budget 2023 as giving focus to empowering children’s well-being and women’s careers.

She thanked the Prime Minister’s support of the ministry’s proposal in creating a Child Development Department, adding that the ministry will work closely with central government agencies such as the Finance Ministry and the Public Service Department to set up the department as soon as possible.

Nancy said the ministry was also pleased with the announcement of the establishment of a special unit under Division D11, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to combat child pornography, adding that it is ready to assist the police for the safety and well-being of children.

The ministry also lauds the government’s initiative under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to encourage women to return to the workforce after long maternity leave, she added.

International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Budget 2023 was expected to strengthen the country’s position as a destination of choice for investment and trade as a gateway to the Asian region.

“InsyaAllah, the MITI (Ministry of International Trade and Industry) team and I will work hard to ensure that all the agendas and plans are carried out well,” he said.

Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli said that his ministry would balance the focus between economic restructuring and the needs of the people concerning the cost of living and better wages through the allocation of RM750 million for the People’s Income Initiative (IPR).

He said the agriculture sector which is part of the initiative, must be a pillar for the national economy along with other strategic sectors in the future and for that purpose, a total of 800 acres of land owned by the federal government will be utilised by the B40 and extreme poor.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang in a Facebook post said Budget 2023 showed the government’s commitment to fostering unity and celebrating diversity in the country.

“A total of RM50 million is allocated for the ‘Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani’ and ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programmes. The government also agreed to provide RM20 million to implement the ‘gotong-royong’ programme in all schools throughout Malaysia,” he said adding that RM50 million is also provided for the maintenance and repair of non-Muslim houses of worship throughout the country

In the meantime, the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad congratulated the Prime Minister following the presentation of Budget 2023 which he described as ‘progressive enough to be the core of significant reforms’. — Bernama