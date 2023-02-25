Centre of Sabah set to be tourism attraction

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 25): The Centre of Sabah is set to be another tourism attraction in Sabah.

It is located on the top of a small hill along Banjaran Gunung Tinkar, Tongod.

On February 17, The Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM) led by its president Sr Dainna Baharuddin, together with Tuan Hilman Bin Rashid, deputy director of the Department of Survey and Mapping Sabah (JUPEM) and the chairman of RISM Sabah Branch, Sr David Chok, scaled Bukit RISM.

The Centre of Sabah was established 12 years ago in a project collaboration between

RISM, JUPEM, Sabah Land and Survey Department (JTU) and Sabah Forestry Department (JPS). Since then, Bukit RISM has become a popular tourist and hiking spot and has been promoted on the internet by JPS on Facebook and by individuals who have hiked to the top of Bukit RISM.

There is also a Centre of Sabah “wall” on Facebook.

In the expedition, RISM had installed distance markers along the trail and erected a photograph main Instagramable signpost at the summit of Bukit RISM to facilitate hikers to record their presence at the Centre of Sabah.

The Centre of Sabah was determined and calculated based on more than 18,000 points taken around the mainland of Sabah and a centroid was determined through mathematical methods. Simply put, if a string is threaded through the centroid point of a cut-out cardboard shape of Sabah, the cardboard will hang in balance.

The Centre of Sabah is marked with a survey control point named M500 – Bukit RISM planted at the peak by JUPEM on 30th September 2011. This survey control point is used for mapping and geodetic survey purpose by the department.

M500 – Bukit RISM is about 582 metres above the mean-sea-level. The total distance from the base to the peak is approximately 3.5 km. The trail cuts through secondary forest and the gradient for half of the trail is more than 25°.

It was a rewarding experience to be at the Centre of Sabah. The trail to the summit of Bukit RISM is considered to be a medium to hard trail and hikers need to be reasonably fit physically to tackle it.

It took the team about three hours to reach the top of Bukit RISM.

Hikers will be rewarded with a spectacular panoramic view of the surrounding hills at the Centre of Sabah.

With the support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment and Sabah Forestry Department, Bukit RISM will be another tourism attraction in Sabah.