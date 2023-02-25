Dayak parents advised to instil value of education in their children

BINTULU (Feb 25): Dayak parents in the state are advised to always emphasise on the importance of education to their children to ensure they can be as competitive as children from other communities in the fields they wish to take up in the future.

Head of the Sarawak Native Customs and Traditions Council, Datu Ronnie Edward, explained that education is the best way for every individual to succeed in life with the knowledge and qualifications they have.

“I have seen many Dayak individuals who are successful in their lives and careers, and they have a good life and career status,” he said.

Ronnie gave this advice when speaking at the inaugural Dayak Women Leaders Leadership Course held at Goldenbay Bintulu yesterday.

For that purpose, he said Dayak women play an important role in making sure that their children and grandchildren get the best education.

He suggested that Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) organise motivational programmes and talks related to education awareness with the cooperation of related departments or agencies.

“At the same time, every woman should be ready to buck the trend of modernisation while making themselves strong-minded women who do not give up easily to advance themselves and their families,” he emphasised.

“Therefore, it is important for Dayak women to be proactive especially in the aspect of education, to provide access to the best education for their children,” he said.

In the two-day course organised by Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), four main topics were discussed.

Among them are Dayak Iban Customs by the head of the Sarawak Native Customs and Traditions Council, Datu Ronnie Edward; Political System and Government by the head of the UPM Department of National and Civilization Studies, Associate Prof Dr Mahadee Ismail; Effective Community Practices by Dr Charlie Dudang; and Leadership: Theories, Concepts and Practices presented by Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan.