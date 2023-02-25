Dr Mahathir, 13 former Pejuang members join Putra

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), former Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) central executive committee member Armin Banian Pahamin said.

In a Facebook posting today, Armin said Dr Mahathir along with 13 others who had also left Pejuang, including Mahathir loyalist Khairuddin Abu Hassan has registered with Putra.

“The mission and goal must be clear if we are to succeed in a struggle.

“The main struggle and cause are to unite the people, the parties and the Malay organisations,” Armin said.

Dr Mahathir had last week said Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali made the offer for him to join the four-year-old party after the party’s Supreme Council decided on the matter at its meeting.

“So far, I do not see a reason why I should not accept the invitation, but I also always give myself time to think seriously when I have to make decisions.

“The offer to join Putra goes well with my (political) struggles. I will think about this, and if I find this is suitable for me, I will apply to be a member, and if they want me as an adviser, I can be that as well,” he reportedly told a press conference last week in at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

Dr Mahathir quit Pejuang, along with 12 other members, after the party cut ties with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.

He founded Pejuang in 2020 after quitting Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Malay Mail