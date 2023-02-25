Economic analyst: S’wak should have received RM10 bln in Budget 2023

KUCHING (Feb 25): Sarawak should have been allocated at least RM10 billion, not RM5.6 billion, from the federal government under Budget 2023, said Datuk Peter Minos.

Commenting in his capacity as an economic analyst, Minos said the amount of at least RM10 billion would match the over RM10 billion budgeted by Sarawak in the State Budget 2023.

“I was wondering what exactly was the basis of giving Sarawak only RM5.6 billion for 2023 – considering the physical size of Sarawak and the real need and desire for Sarawak to catch up with the peninsula in all aspects while accelerating rural development.

“To me, Sarawak should have been allocated at least RM10 billion for 2023 and all future years,” he said today.

He was responding to the Budget 2023 tabled Friday by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who announced the federal government has allocated RM12.1 billion under Budget 2023 for Sabah and Sarawak.

Sabah is getting the bigger share of RM6.5 billion while for Sarawak an allocation of RM5.6 billion will be set aside.

Minos said the federal government can easily match the RM10 billion for Sarawak, which is needed for many basic infrastructure projects such as roads, electricity, treated water supply, clinics, schools and other facilities needed in the rural areas.

“Allocating only RM5.6 billion is hardly enough. If the federal government provides for RM10 billion to match Sarawak’s own budget of over RM10 billion, a total of over RM20 billion would be just nice and all right.

“With RM20 billion per year, Sarawak can do some catching up with Peninsular and we can see development moving up. This is how I see it, talking as someone from Sarawak,” he said.

On Dec 1 last year, the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly approved the 2023 State Budget amounting to RM10.797 billion.

Minos said as things are currently, Sarawak has to rely much on itself for funds to really develop and rise up economically.

“We definitely appreciate the federal allocation of RM5.6 billion for 2023, and the funds from the federal ministries and agencies to be used in Sarawak in 2023 but these are hardly enough.

“Just not enough, as past experience and the years since 1963 told us. This is the logic that Sarawak wants and seeks more – we are not asking merely for the sake of asking,” he said.

Nonetheless, Minos expressed hope that for next year and in the future, the federal government will rethink and review and give more funds to Sarawak in its budget.