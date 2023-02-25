Fadillah: Malaysia Madani budget reflects Putrajaya’s emphasis on S’wak, Sabah welfare

KUCHING (Feb 25): The newly-revealed Budget 2023 reflects the federal government’s emphasis on the welfare of the people in Sabah and Sarawak, said Deputy Prime Minster Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the increase in allocation for the two Bornean states shows the commitment and effort by the federal government in looking after their welfare.

“Sabah received an allocation of RM5.6 billion in this year’s budget compared to the RM5.16 billion in 2022. Sarawak on the other hand received RM5.6 billion this year compared to the RM4.67 billion in 2022,” he said in a statement.

Fadillah said with the theme of ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’, the budget has shown the continued commitment and resolve of the federal government in further improving the infrastructure development in both states.

Among the initiatives stated in the budget is the allocation of RM20 billion to continue and expedite the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway’s Sabah section and the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road spanning a distance of 1,000 kilometres.

Fadillah added the budget has focused on the main road networks in both Sabah and Sarawak; roads near to the borders; and the upgrading on the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complexes at the borders of Sabah, Sarawak and Kalimantan.

“This is also in view of the impending relocation of the new capital of Indonesia to Kalimantan.

“Such efforts to improve connectivity will open up various opportunities in the country and Kalimantan. The relationship between people, businesses and government-to-government will be strengthened once the logistic system has been improved,” he said.

Moreover, Fadillah said the budget reflects the government’s commitment to continue negotiations to fulfil the demands as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The government has agreed the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution for Sarawak will be at least RM300 million annually. Since 1973, the quantum of the special grant for Sabah and Sarawak remained at RM26.7 million and RM16 million respectively.”

Fadillah also pointed out the federal government is committed to expediting the negotiations in coming up with a new formula to calculate the special grant every year.

He said the federal government has delegated the power to the technical departments in Sabah and Sarawak to approve federal projects with a maximum value of RM50 million each.

“This action will result in positive impacts towards expediting the approval of development projects in both regions.”

In term of facilities, Fadillah said the government has allocated RM1.2 billion for the maintenance of 400 clinics and 380 schools in Sabah and Sarawak which are dilapidated.

“The Malaysia Madani Budget 2023 has proven the unity government’s resolve in aligning effective agenda and policies that prioritise the people in the country, particularly on affairs related to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.