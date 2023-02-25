Foreign Ministry says Budget 2023 will help promote Malaysia on world stage

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 25): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today lauded the revised Budget 2023 as it supports Malaysia’s efforts in promoting, defending and protecting the country’s interests on the world stage.

In a statement today, the ministry said that the budget amendments were in line with Malaysia’s Foreign Policy Framework in a Post-Pandemic World and the Ministry’s Strategic Plan for 2021-2025.

“Budget 2023 will also go towards upgrading the ministry’s service infrastructure at home and abroad, improving the welfare of officers, and expanding human capital development programmes,” Wisma Putra said.

The ministry has been allocated a budget of RM971.1 million as compared to RM868.5 million in 2022.

Out of this total, RM809.6 million has been allocated for operating expenditure and RM161.5 million has been allocated for development expenditure.

“These allocations translate to increases of 6.49 per cent and 49.28 per cent respectively in 2023, in comparison to the respective expenditures approved for 2022.,” MoFA said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM388.1 billion Malaysia MADANI Budget 2023, an increase from the RM372.3 billion budget presented in October 2022.

“The increased allocations for the said operating and development expenditures for 2023 will be utilised to strengthen and defend the country’s strategic interests on global issues, such as global peace, food security, sustainable development and climate change, in addition to promoting Malaysia Madani concept internationally,” they said.

The ministry will also intensify efforts in stimulating economic growth by way of facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) into Malaysia and Malaysia’s direct investment abroad (DIA).

“Budget 2023 will ensure MoFA continues to deliver people-centric services in a transparent, rapid and effective manner. This includes efforts to transform consular services that act as a touchpoint with the rakyat in order to enhance the effectiveness of our service delivery system.

“At present, MoFA is actively enhancing the delivery of digital consular services in line with current technological advancements, in addition to improving the delivery of consular assistance to Malaysians in distress, including aiding Malaysians who have fallen victim to job scam syndicates,” it said. — Malay Mail