Genset, oil storage tank under telco tower along Pan Borneo Highway destroyed by fire

SIBU (Feb 25): A genset and diesel oil storage tank at the bottom of a telecommunications tower located along Jalan Bintulu-Miri of the Pan Borneo Highway were destroyed in a fire on Friday afternoon.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, the fire destroyed 90 per cent of the generator components and 60 per cent of the diesel oil tank in the 4.58pm incident.

“A team of firefighters from the Samalaju fire station rushed to the location as soon as they received the distress call.

“Upon arrival, they found the fire raging and damaging the generator and oil tank. They acted immediately by extinguishing the fire using a barrel of foam-type fire extinguishers and water from the fire engine until the fire was successfully brought under control,” he said.

No injuries or casualties were reported from the fire.

After the fire was successfully extinguished, the firefighters ensured there were no repeated accidents and left the scene.

Also present were the police, who are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.