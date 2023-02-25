Gerak Rahmah programme advocates active, healthy lifestyle to KRT members in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 25): All members of 1,062 Neighbourhood Committees (KRTs) across Sarawak are encouraged to take part in ‘Program Gerak Rahmah Jom Sihat’, which is being held every month until June this year.

According to Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development II Mohamad Razi Sitam, the programme advocates healthy lifestyle to everyone in the community and also aims to foster the spirit of unity amongst them, especially the youths.

“We have many KRTs in Sarawak and in this regard, pro-active participation of members is essential when it comes to implementing government policies,” he said when met during ‘Program Gerak Rahmah Jom Sihat’ at Samarahan Sports Complex today.

On the subject of Budget 2023, which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Friday, Mohamad Razi said the state government welcomed the over RM1 billion increase in allocation for domestic development.

In this respect, he expressed thanks to the ‘Unity Government’ leadership for discussing the state’s needs with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The increase in the allocation (for domestic development) exceeds by RM1 billion over the RM5.6 billion set aside under Budget 2022.

“We also welcome various initiatives meant to benefit those in the B40 (low-income) and M40 (medium-income) groups.

“However, I hope that the implementation of these initiatives would be comprehensive, for them to reach the target groups, especially in the rural areas.

“My hope, as a Sarawakian, for the ‘Unity Government’ is for it to have no prejudice against anyone whether in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah or Sarawak.

“This is important, and it must show in the implementation of these various programmes,” he added.

Meanwhile National Unity Sarawak director Dirwana Azool, who was also present, described the ‘Program Gerak Rahmah Jom Sihat’ as a new initiative by his department towards strengthening, enhancing and intensifying KRT activities.

“It is held simultaneously throughout the state, with a total of 52 KRTs participating.

“The programme focuses on ‘casual’ healthy activities, with minimum cost,” said Dirwana.

For the event, it gathered 250 participants from four local KRTs. Among the activities run were a mass exercise session, free health screening, an exhibition on health, a futsal challenge and also ‘Rahmah’ cycling.