Hii: Budget 2023 goes down in history as most scrutinised

SIBU (Feb 25): The National Budget 2023 will go down in history as the most scrutinised Malaysian budget, opined entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii.

He said this is because the re-tabling of the Budget 2023 yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim provided extra opportunities for many interested people to suggest new additions to make it an improved budget presentation.

“After listening to the PM’s presentation, I realise it is a budget for all Malaysians irrespective of race and religion, big or small, mega businesses or micro, small and medium enterprises.

“However, he (Anwar) stressed again on transparency and asked people to steer clear of corruption.

“To reduce incidence of corruption, big projects will be awarded through tender system,” said Hii, who is the former president of Sibu Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI).

As for Sarawak, he noted that Anwar, who is also the FInance Minister, has allocated a big budget to complete the Pan Borneo Highway, providing accessibility to as many settlements as possible.

As for businesses, Anwar had reduced the corporate tax from 17 per cent to 15 per cent for the first RM150,000, said Hii.

Meanwhile, the federal government has allocated RM12.1 billion under Budget 2023 for Sabah and Sarawak, with the former getting the bigger share of RM6.5 billion.

Anwar said for Sarawak an allocation of RM5.6 billion will be set aside.